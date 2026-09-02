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Vijay’s Dior sunglasses gift leaves elderly woman thrilled

The elderly woman later said the moment felt like winning a crore of rupees

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Chellam, delighted by the gesture, later wore the sunglasses and joined Vijay in waving to the crowd. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister S. Joseph Vijay interacted with farmers and enquired about their well-being and agricultural activities after inaugurating the release of water from Mettur Dam for irrigation in the Cauvery Delta districts, in the Chinna Kavoor and Thimirikottai areas of Salem district.
Chellam, delighted by the gesture, later wore the sunglasses and joined Vijay in waving to the crowd. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister S. Joseph Vijay interacted with farmers and enquired about their well-being and agricultural activities after inaugurating the release of water from Mettur Dam for irrigation in the Cauvery Delta districts, in the Chinna Kavoor and Thimirikottai areas of Salem district.
IANS/X/@CMOTamilnadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister S. Joseph Vijay's enduring connect with the public was on display in Salem when he made an unscheduled stop during his official visit on Tuesday, leaving an older woman delighted with a simple yet memorable gesture.

Vijay was in Salem on Tuesday to inspect the Mettur hydroelectric power station and open the sluice gates of the Stanley Reservoir at Mettur to support agricultural activities.

On his way to the airport, however, he made a brief detour to a roadside farmhouse, where a group of older women were working in a field.

A surprise meeting

Vijay stepped out of his convoy and walked towards the women, greeting them and speaking to them. One of them, identified as Chellam, approached him after recognising the actor-turned-politician.

Vijay held her hand and walked around the garden with her, asking her name and enquiring about her well-being.

The interaction took an unexpected turn when Vijay removed his Christian Dior sunglasses and placed them on Chellam’s face.

The elderly woman later described the moment as feeling like she had won “a crore of rupees”, according to reports.

Chellam also recalled that Vijay asked whether she had eaten. She told him she had been waiting to see him before eating. Vijay replied that he had already eaten and urged her to eat.

“I used to hate when someone would beat him in movies,” she said, recalling her affection for the star.

Gifts and a heartfelt exchange

During his roughly 15-minute visit, Vijay also met local farmer Palanisamy and others at a cattle shed. He distributed dhotis and sarees to the host family and discussed agricultural matters with them.

Chellam said she was so happy to meet Vijay that she even told him she would defend him if anyone tried to harm him.

The emotional encounter also meant she forgot to tell him about her own difficulties, including losing her ration card and being unable to continue physical labour because of her age.

For Chellam, however, the unexpected meeting and Vijay’s sunglasses had already turned an ordinary day into a cherished memory.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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