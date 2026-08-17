A fan’s timely help guides Mammootty and Ramesh Pisharody back towards Kerala at 3am
Dubai: Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s journey back home from Tamil Nadu turned into an unforgettable fan moment after a wrong route led to a surprise midnight encounter with a devoted admirer.
The incident took place after 3.30 am when Mammootty, actor-turned-politician Ramesh Pisharody and others were returning to Kerala after completing a shooting schedule in Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu. According to producer Anto Joseph, who shared details of the incident in a Facebook post, the group got stranded near Tirupattur after a highway closure forced them to take an unfamiliar route.
Despite trying multiple options suggested by Google Maps, Mammootty and his team were unable to find the correct road. After spending nearly an hour attempting to navigate through different routes, they decided to return to their accommodation in Karaikudi.
However, their search for the right path took an unexpected turn when a local man noticed the vehicle and looked inside. Recognising the actor, he reportedly asked, “Are you Mammootty, sir? Follow me!”
The fan, identified as Pandian, then took out his motorcycle and rode nearly 10 kilometres ahead of the actor’s vehicle, guiding the group along roads not shown on their navigation system.
“Just go straight. Kerala is right ahead,” the fan reportedly told them before showing the way forward.
The emotional encounter left Mammootty and his team touched by the fan’s kindness and dedication. After reaching the correct route, the actor reportedly thanked Pandian and posed for a photograph with the driver.
Ramesh Pisharody later shared his amazement at the rare experience, wondering whether anyone would believe the fan if he told others the next day that he had met Mammootty on a lonely road at 3 am.
The incident has since gone viral on social media, with fans celebrating both Mammootty’s humility and Pandian’s extraordinary gesture that transformed a difficult journey into a cherished memory.
After reaching the correct road, Mammootty reportedly thanked Pandian for his kindness. The actor also posed for a photograph with the driver and spent time with the fan who went out of his way to ensure the superstar and his team reached their destination safely.
The incident, which took place around 3 am, quickly gained attention on social media, with fans praising both Mammootty’s humble nature and Pandian’s dedication.
For the fan, what started as a routine night on the road became a once-in-a-lifetime memory — helping one of Kerala’s biggest film stars find his way home.