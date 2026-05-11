‘Peak Thalapathy craze’: Kerala couple walks 650km from Mallapuram to Chennai to meet Vijay

Viral journey by Kerala couple reflects ‘Thalapathy’ fandom after Vijay’s election win
Dubai: A Kerala couple has gone viral after setting off on a 650-km journey on foot from Malappuram to Chennai in the hope of personally meeting newly sworn-in Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay, popularly known as Thalapathy (Commander) Vijay, Indian media reports said.
Mohammed Rafi and his wife, C.P. Ummu Shahanamol, residents of Tanur in Kerala’s Malappuram district, began their trek on May 7 — just days before Vijay took oath as Tamil Nadu’s 9th chief minister on May 10.
According to Indian media reports, the couple have long admired Vijay as an actor, but his dramatic political rise and election victory inspired them to attempt the unusual journey to congratulate him in person.
Rafi, a professional driver, and his wife also run a vlog documenting their travels and daily life. Since starting the journey, they have been sharing videos on Instagram showing themselves walking along highways carrying backpacks, tents and essential supplies.
The couple plans to enter Tamil Nadu through Palakkad before continuing toward Chennai. Every night, they reportedly stop wherever they can find a safe place to rest — camping roadside or taking shelter before resuming the walk at sunrise. Reports said they had reached the Parali area in Tamil Nadu by Saturday.
Speaking in one of their vlog videos, the couple explained that their admiration for Vijay had existed for years.
“We have always admired the characters Vijay portrayed in films. We had long wished to see him in person,” they said. “When Vijay launched his political party, won the elections and began preparing to become the chief minister, our desire to meet him became even stronger. That is when we decided to walk all the way to Chennai.”
Despite having no confirmed appointment or formal arrangement to meet Vijay, the couple said they remain optimistic they will eventually get the opportunity once they reach Chennai.
Their journey has attracted widespread attention online, with many social media users describing it as “peak Thalapathy craze.” Videos of their roadside breaks, camping stops and long walks have gone viral, drawing encouragement from Vijay supporters across states.
Many online users said the journey reflected the emotional bond Vijay shares with his fan base, especially after his political success.
Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), secured 108 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and crossed the majority mark with the support of alliance partners. He was sworn in as chief minister at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in a ceremony attended by political leaders, film personalities and thousands of supporters, according to Indian media reports.