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From fan’s suicide attempt to Trisha’s temple visit, Vijay’s TVK wave dominates Tamil Nadu counting-day discourse

Star power, high stakes and emotional extremes mark Vijay’s debut poll performance

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
3 MIN READ
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Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha.
Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha.
IANS

Dubai: As Tamil Nadu’s 2026 Assembly election counting unfolds, Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay has emerged as the central figure in a rapidly evolving narrative that goes beyond electoral numbers.

Early trends showing a strong debut for his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), have been accompanied by a mix of viral moments, intense fan reactions, and widespread social media speculation. From a concerning incident involving a supporter in Krishnagiri to the online buzz around Trisha Krishnan’s Tirupati temple visit, the day’s developments reflect the scale of public attention and emotional investment surrounding Vijay’s transition from cinema to politics.

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Why is Thalapathy Vijay dominating conversations on election day?

The actor-turned-politician is at the centre of attention as early counting trends show his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), performing strongly in its first major electoral outing. The party is currently leading in multiple constituencies, placing it ahead of established players like the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), although counting is still underway.

What incident in Krishnagiri has raised concern?

In a troubling development, a 28-year-old man, K. Mahendran, reportedly a supporter of Vijay, allegedly attempted suicide after hearing rumours that the actor might lose the election. The incident took place shortly before counting began.

What do we know about his condition?

According to police, Mahendran sustained serious injuries after slitting his throat near his residence. Bystanders intervened and took him to the Krishnagiri Government Medical College and Hospital, where he is currently receiving intensive care. Officials indicated that he appeared to be in significant distress at the time.

What do we know about his condition?

According to police, Mahendran sustained serious injuries after slitting his throat near his residence. Bystanders intervened and took him to the Krishnagiri Government Medical College and Hospital, where he is currently receiving intensive care. Officials indicated that he appeared to be in significant distress at the time.

What does this incident reflect about the current political climate?

While isolated, the incident highlights the intense emotional investment that public figures like Thalapathy Vijay can evoke. In Tamil Nadu, where cinema and politics often intersect, such reactions underline how closely personal identity and public figures can become intertwined, especially during high-stakes moments like elections.

What other moments added to the day’s buzz?

Actress Trisha Krishnan also trended after a video of her visiting the Tirupati Temple surfaced online. While her visit coincided with her birthday, the timing — on election counting day — led to speculation on social media, with some attempting to link it to Vijay’s political journey.

Why do such narratives gain traction so quickly?

The combination of celebrity influence, political stakes, and real-time social media amplification creates a highly reactive environment. Associations, whether political, professional, or personal, are often interpreted symbolically, even when events may be unrelated.

What does this mean for Vijay’s political journey?

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam represents Vijay’s transition from cinema to politics, launched in 2024 with a focus on social justice and equality. As results continue to unfold, the scale of public response — both supportive and emotional — reflects the weight of expectations surrounding his entry into public life.

Related Topics:
India-electionsTamil Cinemaindia

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