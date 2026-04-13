Dubai: Actor-turned-politician Vijay, founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is intensifying his campaign for the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election with high-energy public outreach. As part of his unique campaign style, Vijay has been riding a bicycle through crowded streets to connect directly with voters, drawing massive public attention.

During a recent rally in Kanyakumari, a tense moment unfolded when an object thrown from the crowd created a brief scare, prompting Vijay to quickly dismount his bicycle. The incident, captured on video, has since gone viral across social media platforms, raising concerns about crowd management and candidate safety.

Despite the scare, the campaign continues to gather momentum. Vijay has positioned the election as a direct contest between TVK and the ruling DMK, emphasizing governance reforms, digital initiatives, and transparency. He has also called for a strong grassroots push, urging party workers to engage in door-to-door outreach as part of what he describes as a “generation-defining” election.

However, the campaign trail has not been without challenges. From crowd control issues to political criticism and isolated confrontations during canvassing, TVK’s rise is being closely watched across the state.

As polling day approaches, Vijay’s unconventional style continues to energize supporters while simultaneously highlighting the risks of large-scale, high-intensity campaign events in Tamil Nadu.