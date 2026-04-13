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Vijay’s bicycle campaign sparks chaos: Kanyakumari rally incident goes viral

As part of his unique campaign, Vijay cycles through crowded streets to connect

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
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Dubai: Actor-turned-politician Vijay, founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is intensifying his campaign for the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election with high-energy public outreach. As part of his unique campaign style, Vijay has been riding a bicycle through crowded streets to connect directly with voters, drawing massive public attention.

During a recent rally in Kanyakumari, a tense moment unfolded when an object thrown from the crowd created a brief scare, prompting Vijay to quickly dismount his bicycle. The incident, captured on video, has since gone viral across social media platforms, raising concerns about crowd management and candidate safety.

Despite the scare, the campaign continues to gather momentum. Vijay has positioned the election as a direct contest between TVK and the ruling DMK, emphasizing governance reforms, digital initiatives, and transparency. He has also called for a strong grassroots push, urging party workers to engage in door-to-door outreach as part of what he describes as a “generation-defining” election.

However, the campaign trail has not been without challenges. From crowd control issues to political criticism and isolated confrontations during canvassing, TVK’s rise is being closely watched across the state.

As polling day approaches, Vijay’s unconventional style continues to energize supporters while simultaneously highlighting the risks of large-scale, high-intensity campaign events in Tamil Nadu.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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