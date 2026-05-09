Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony: Governor to meet Vijay as TVK gets IUML, VCK support

Vijay set to stake claim as TVK crosses 118 with VCK’s unconditional backing
Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) moved closer to forming a coalition government in Tamil Nadu on Saturday after receiving support from two Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) MLAs.
VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan formally handed over a letter of support to TVK General Secretary (Election Campaign Management) Aadhav Arjuna, confirming the party’s backing.
With VCK’s unconditional support, TVK’s prospects of forming government have strengthened further. The party, along with backing from Congress, CPI, CPI(M) and VCK, now takes the alliance tally to 119 MLAs in the 234-member Assembly. The majority mark stands at 118.
TVK chief Vijay, who won from two constituencies, is expected to resign from one seat, reducing the party’s effective strength to 107. After his resignation, the combined strength of TVK and supporting parties is expected to remain at 118 MLAs.
Vijay is heading to Raj Bhavan with a claimed majority to meet Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, amid heightened political activity in the state.
According to sources, Governor Arlekar has reportedly cancelled his scheduled flight to Kerala. This will be the fourth meeting between the two in as many days.
Earlier on Friday, Vijay met the Governor to formally stake his claim to form the government after his party TVK emerged as a key player in post-election negotiations and shifting alliance dynamics.
The latest meeting comes as TVK intensifies efforts to establish a governing majority following weeks of discussions with alliance partners.
Sources also confirmed that the Governor has cancelled his planned visit to Kerala, where political developments are underway following the Congress-led UDF’s recent electoral victory. The Governor currently holds additional charge of Kerala.VCK formalises backing
In his letter to the Governor, Thirumavalavan said the decision was taken in the interest of stable and democratic governance following the April 23, 2026 Assembly elections.
“I request Your Excellency to take on record my unconditional support,” the letter stated.
TVK emerged as the single largest party in its electoral debut with 108 seats but fell short of a simple majority. With current support, the party has now crossed the threshold needed to form government.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore confirmed the development in a post on X, stating, “118 reached.”
If sworn in, Vijay would become the first leader outside the DMK-AIADMK political dominance to head the Tamil Nadu government since 1967.