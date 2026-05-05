From gossip columns to campaign trails, controversy shadows but doesn’t stop him
Dubai: The Tamil Nadu election results didn’t just surprise, they upended every exit poll that had confidently written off Vijay before he’d even properly begun.
For weeks, the narrative seemed locked in: a superstar with a fractured personal life, dogged by allegations of an alleged affair with co-star Trisha, a reported marital breakdown, and, to top it off, his much-hyped film Jana Nayagan leaking online just as he was stepping into the political arena.
In any other part of the world and even in most parts of India this would have been political suicide. A candidate attempting to launch a serious political career while firefighting such deeply personal controversies would struggle to stay afloat, let alone make an impact.
The optics alone are usually enough to derail campaigns. And yet, that’s not what happened here.
Instead of collapsing under the weight of relentless headlines, Vijay has managed to hold his ground and more interestingly, so have his voters. The noise around his personal life hasn’t quite translated into political damage. It has remained exactly that: noise.
This is what makes the moment intriguing. Tamil Nadu’s political landscape has long been defined by towering personalities and carefully managed public images. Leaders were expected to project not just authority, but a kind of moral consistency that blurred the line between private life and public leadership. Any disruption to that image typically came at a cost.
Vijay’s entry was already testing that formula. By stepping into a space historically dominated by entrenched players like AIADMK and its rivals, he was positioning himself as a disruptor. What his recent controversy has done, perhaps unintentionally, is test something deeper: whether voters still weigh personal life as heavily as they once did.
So far, the answer appears to be no.
There has been curiosity, certainly. The allegations have been dissected, debated, and circulated. Memes around Trisha and Vijay are almost comical. But beyond that, there hasn’t been the kind of moral outrage that typically forces political recalibration. No large-scale withdrawal of support. No visible dent in his political messaging.
Instead, there’s a sense that voters are drawing a line not in defence of Vijay, but in redefinition of their priorities.
It’s not that personal conduct has become irrelevant. It’s that it’s no longer the sole metric. There’s a growing willingness to separate the individual from the institution, the private from the political.
For a generation of voters exposed to constant information and constant scandal, the threshold for what constitutes a deal-breaker has clearly shifted.
There’s also a certain practicality at play. Tamil Nadu’s electorate has historically been politically aware, issue-driven, but also star-obsessed even when wrapped in personality politics. The appetite for change, for alternatives outside the traditional power centres, is real. And that appetite doesn’t necessarily fade because of a personal controversy, however headline-grabbing it may be.
Vijay’s situation sits at the intersection of these shifts. His personal life may have dominated headlines, but it hasn’t dictated his political trajectory -- at least not yet. That distinction matters.
Of course, this doesn’t mean the controversy is inconsequential. Politics has a long memory, and narratives have a way of resurfacing when it’s most inconvenient. Vijay will still need to demonstrate that his political ambitions are grounded in more than star power and momentary goodwill.
But what this episode already shows is that the electorate may be ahead of the political class in one crucial way: it is increasingly capable of compartmentalising. Fans of Vijay don't seem too keen to separate the actor from the person either.
For decades, scandals like these have been used as political weapons, often successfully. They shaped narratives, influenced outcomes, and, in many cases, ended careers. If that playbook is becoming less effective, it signals a shift worth paying attention to.
Because what Tamil Nadu’s voters seem to be saying is this: personal life may make headlines, but it doesn’t automatically make or break a leader.
And that, more than any exit poll miss, is the end game that played out.