Vijay still short of numbers despite Congress backing in Tamil Nadu

TVK chief meets Governor even as alliance talks continue in Chennai
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay remained short of the numbers needed to form the next government in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday despite securing Congress support, as intense negotiations continued in Chennai following the actor-politician’s stunning electoral debut.
Reports said Vijay was unlikely to take oath immediately as chief minister as the party was still attempting to cross the halfway mark in the 234-member Assembly. TVK emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats, but the majority mark stands at 118. Vijay is also expected to vacate one of the two seats he won, reducing the party’s effective strength to 107.
The Congress, which won five seats as part of the DMK-led alliance, formally extended support to TVK on Wednesday, taking the combine’s tally to 113 — still five short of a majority.
Vijay met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar as part of efforts to stake claim to form the government, even as questions remained over whether the numbers were sufficient.
Congress’ Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar said the party had decided to support TVK in line with what he described as the people’s mandate for a “secular, progressive and welfare-oriented government”.
However, the Congress made it clear that its support would remain conditional on “communal forces” being kept out of the alliance, in an apparent reference to the BJP.
“The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and the Congress Legislature Party have decided to extend full support to the TVK to form the government,” the party said in a statement.
Tamil Nadu Congress president K. Selvaperunthagai and Chodankar met Vijay at the TVK headquarters in Chennai and handed over a formal letter of support.
“This is the party high command’s decision,” Selvaperunthagai told reporters after the meeting.
The Congress also said the understanding with TVK was aimed at reviving the legacy of former chief minister K. Kamaraj while remaining committed to the ideals of social justice championed by Periyar E.V. Ramasamy and Dr B.R. Ambedkar.
The development marks a dramatic political shift in Tamil Nadu after Congress contested the election as part of the DMK-led alliance.
The move triggered sharp criticism from the DMK, with party leader Saravanan Annadurai accusing Congress of betraying its INDIA bloc partners.
“I think this is a very short-sighted, myopic stand taken by the Congress, which they will regret,” he said, adding that the decision had made the Congress appear to be an “unstable partner”.
Congress MP Jothimani defended the alliance switch, saying alliances forming and breaking was “natural” in politics.
In a lengthy post on X, she pointed out that the DMK itself had abruptly ended its alliance with Congress ahead of the 2014 parliamentary elections.
“We understood it as a political stance,” she wrote, while urging both parties to part ways “with mutual respect”.
Jothimani also stressed that the decision to support TVK had been taken keeping in mind the “welfare and future of Tamil Nadu”.
Meanwhile, TVK has reportedly opened channels with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, whose party won 47 seats and could comfortably push Vijay past the majority mark if support materialises.
Vijay’s emergence has dramatically altered Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, ending decades of domination by the DMK and AIADMK-led formations.
Contesting his first Assembly election, the actor-turned-politician outperformed expectations and emerged as the focal point of post-poll negotiations, buoyed by strong support among younger voters and urban constituencies.
The actor won from both Tiruchirapalli East and Perambur constituencies, underlining his mass appeal beyond cinema.
- with inputs from IANS, ANI