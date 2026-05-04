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How Vijay’s TVK is rewriting Tamil Nadu politics beyond the DMK-AIADMK duopoly and will his win define a new political era

Screens, slogans and social justice: Inside Vijay’s bid to rewrite Tamil Nadu politics

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
3 MIN READ
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Actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay
Actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay

In Tamil Nadu, cinema isn’t just entertainment, it’s a robust political training ground. For decades, stars haven’t just entertained audiences, they’ve gone on to lead them.

From M.G. Ramachandran to J. Jayalalithaa, the journey from screen idol to political heavyweight is a familiar one here.

If Thalapathy Vijay wins the 2026 Assembly elections, he isn’t breaking the system as much as stepping into a legacy, but doing it on his own terms.

For over 50 years, the state’s politics has largely revolved around the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). Governments changed hands, leaders came and went, but the structure stayed the same. It was predictable, almost cyclical. What we’re seeing now feels different.

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Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is just two years old. Yet it has managed to shake up a system that has been in place for decades. That doesn’t happen easily in Tamil Nadu. But this isn’t just about star power.

Yes, Vijay has a massive fan base. That helps because it gives him reach, visibility, and a ready audience. But fans don’t automatically become voters. What they do bring is momentum. They create noise, attention, and a sense that something is happening.

And right now, voters seem open to that “something.”

There’s a sense, quiet but growing, that the old DMK-AIADMK binary doesn’t feel as compelling as it once did. Not necessarily rejected, but no longer unquestioned. Vijay has stepped into that space at the right time.

His messaging has also been careful. He hasn’t tried to completely dismantle the Dravidian framework. Instead, he echoes parts of it like social justice and equality, while presenting himself as a fresher alternative. It’s a balancing act, and so far, it seems to be working.

Then there’s the way his support base operates.

This isn’t the old fan club model alone. This is amplified, constantly online, reacting in real time. Every lead, every rumour, every moment gets magnified. It explains the celebrations, but also the intensity. And that intensity matters.

Because if Vijay does win, the shift will be immediate. The expectations will be real, and they will be high. Running a government is very different from running a campaign. Charisma can take you only so far.

Tamil Nadu’s voters are not passive. They expect delivery on jobs, infrastructure, and welfare. They’ve seen strong leaders before, and they know what governance looks like.

So if this moment turns into a victory, it will also turn into a test.

What Vijay’s rise really signals is not just the return of the actor-politician — that story already exists here. It signals a new phase of it. Faster, more media-driven, more emotionally charged.

If he pulls this off, Tamil Nadu won’t just be getting a new leader. It will be adjusting to a new kind of politics, one shaped as much by screens and social media as by ideology and legacy. And that’s where this gets interesting. Because this may not just be a win, itt may be the beginning of something far more unpredictable.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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Related Topics:
India-electionsPREMIUM-OPINIONTamil Cinemaindia

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