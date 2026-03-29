Actor-politician launches full candidate list, promises clean governance
Actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay on Sunday formally stepped into electoral politics, announcing that he will contest from two constituencies in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief said he will stand from Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli East, marking his first-ever electoral battle.
Polling for all 234 Assembly constituencies is scheduled for April 23.
Vijay is set to face strong competition in both seats. In Perambur, he will take on sitting MLA R D Shekar of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. In Tiruchirappalli East, he will be up against another DMK legislator, Inigo Irudayaraj.
Announcing his candidature, he said it would be “C Joseph Vijay” contesting from Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli East. He urged voters to support TVK’s whistle symbol, calling the election a “whistle revolution”. He said the party’s entry into politics is aimed at bringing change and putting people first.
Speaking at a press conference, Vijay highlighted his commitment to honest governance and public service. He promised that his party would not misuse public funds or be involved in corruption.
He said women’s safety and a drug-free Tamil Nadu would be among his top priorities if elected. He also assured strict law and order across the state.
“We are here only for the people,” Vijay said, appealing for one opportunity to serve. He added that his party would always act in the best interests of the state.
Vijay also released a detailed list of candidates, many of whom come from his core team. He said the selections were made carefully, choosing individuals who would remain accessible to the public.
Key names include N Anand from T Nagar, Venkat Raman from Mylapore, Aadhav Arjuna from Villivakkam, and KA Sengkottaiyan from Gobichettipalayam. Others include KG Arunraj from Tiruchengode and CTR Nirmal Kumar from Tirupparankundram.
The list also features JCD Prabhakar from Thousand Lights, VS Babu from Kolathur, and Dr Maria Wilson from RK Nagar.
“I am placing my trust in these candidates just as I have placed my trust in the people,” Vijay said, urging voters to back his team.
Outlining his party’s vision, Vijay promised a monthly assistance of ₹4,000 for unemployed individuals above 29 years and ₹2,000 for diploma holders. He also proposed collateral-free loan guarantees of up to ₹20 lakh for students from Class 12 to PhD level. Timely conduct of government examinations was another key assurance.
In a veiled criticism of the DMK, Vijay questioned the strength of certain political alliances, suggesting they may not endure.
With his political debut, Vijay has set the stage for a high-profile contest, drawing attention across Tamil Nadu as the state heads into a crucial election.