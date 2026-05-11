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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay meets DMK chief M.K. Stalin at his residence

The CM was greeted with a cordial reception by Stalin and his son, Udhayanidhi Stalin

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Dubai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President C. Joseph Vijay on Monday met his predecessor and DMK President M.K. Stalin at his Alwarpet residence in Chennai, marking a politically significant development following the post-election realignment in the state.

Vijay, who recently led TVK in its historic electoral debut, called on Stalin after attending the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected MLAs in the Assembly.

The meeting has drawn considerable political attention, as allies of the DMK played a crucial role in enabling the TVK government to assume office.

In the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, TVK emerged as the single largest party by winning 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly. However, it fell short of the 118 seats required to form the government on its own. As a result, Vijay initiated discussions with parties that were earlier part of the DMK-led alliance to secure outside support for government formation.

Video: ANI

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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