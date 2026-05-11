Dubai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President C. Joseph Vijay on Monday met his predecessor and DMK President M.K. Stalin at his Alwarpet residence in Chennai, marking a politically significant development following the post-election realignment in the state.

Vijay, who recently led TVK in its historic electoral debut, called on Stalin after attending the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected MLAs in the Assembly.

The meeting has drawn considerable political attention, as allies of the DMK played a crucial role in enabling the TVK government to assume office.

In the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, TVK emerged as the single largest party by winning 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly. However, it fell short of the 118 seats required to form the government on its own. As a result, Vijay initiated discussions with parties that were earlier part of the DMK-led alliance to secure outside support for government formation.

Video: ANI