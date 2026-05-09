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Tamil Nadu government formation: Vijay to take oath as chief minister on Sunday

Vijay set to lead first non-Dravidian major party government since 1967

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Vijay stakes claim to form govt after securing support of 120 MLAs in Tamil Nadu
Vijay stakes claim to form govt after securing support of 120 MLAs in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Tamil Nadu is set for a major political transition as Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan on Saturday, after his alliance crossed the majority mark required to form the government.

According to reports, Lok Bhavan officials said the Governor has handed over the appointment letter to Vijay, with the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Sunday at 10 am.

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TVK crosses majority mark in Assembly

With support from alliance partners, TVK’s strength has risen to 121 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, comfortably surpassing the majority mark of 118.

The party emerged as the single largest force in the 2026 Assembly elections, winning 108 seats in its electoral debut before securing post-poll backing.

Alliance support strengthens Vijay’s position

TVK has received support from Congress, CPI, CPI(M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), paving the way for a stable coalition government.

Earlier in the day, VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan formally submitted a support letter to the Governor, stating the backing was extended “in the interest of stable and democratic governance.”

IUML leaders also conveyed their “unconditional support” to TVK, citing the need for stable and secular governance in the state.

Historic political shift in Tamil Nadu

If sworn in, Vijay will become the first leader outside the DMK and AIADMK political fold to assume the Chief Minister’s office since 1967, marking a significant shift in Tamil Nadu politics.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is also expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

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India-elections

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