India’s special chess kid: 8-year-old from Tamil Nadu beats World no. 7 Vincent Keymer in candlelight

The match took place on Friday during the Freestyle Friday online blitz tournament, but the setting made it even more remarkable. Heavy rain and strong winds in Sivakasi (a famous place in Tamil Nadu) caused a power cut, leaving Tamizh Amudhan to play by candlelight, with his laptop placed on a pillow. It is quite something, isnt it? The internet was patchy, the conditions far from ideal, but he still chose to play and pulled off a huge win.