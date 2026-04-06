India’s unstoppable daughter: How Payal Nag became the world’s first limbless Archery champion

From electrocution survivor to world’s first limbless archery champion
She is the pride of India. The world’s first limbless archer, Payal Nag, delivered a moment that will be remembered for years.
On a tense evening in Bangkok, the 18 year old held her nerve to defeat her idol Sheetal Devi 139 to 136 and win gold at the World Para Archery Series Final in April 2026, in her very first senior international appearance. It was not just a win. It felt bigger than sport.
Born to a daily wage mason in Odisha, Payal’s life changed at the age of eight after a tragic electrocution accident that took all four of her limbs. For many, that would have ended everything. For her, it became the beginning.
A viral video of Payal painting with her mouth caught the attention of coach Kuldeep Kumar Vedwan, who saw her potential and brought her to his academy in Katra.
There is no standard way for Payal to shoot. She had to build her own.
Unlike Sheetal Devi, who uses her legs to hold the bow, Payal relies on a customized prosthetic support to steady it. She draws using her shoulder and mouth through a trigger mechanism designed around her. It took time, trial, and patience. Today, it is second nature.
While Bangkok was her first senior international event, this was not the first time she had beaten Sheetal. In 2025, she had already edged past her at the Para Archery Nationals in Jaipur. What played out in Bangkok felt like a full circle moment.
The final itself was tight and intense. Sheetal pushed her all the way, but Payal stayed calm and in control to seal a 139 to 136 win. No panic, just focus when it mattered most.
As the national anthem played and Payal received her gold medal, the most powerful image came moments later. Sheetal, her idol turned rival, stood beside her and gently helped move her wheelchair.
Two champions. One podium. One moment that said everything about sport.
Behind them stands coach Kuldeep Kumar Vedwan, a farmer’s son who built his journey on belief rather than resources. From spotting Payal through that viral video where (she was painting with her mouth) to shaping both her and Sheetal into world class archers, his work has been quiet but extraordinary.
With handmade setups and relentless effort, he has helped create champions.
India’s success in Bangkok reflected that work. Led by Payal and Sheetal, the team finished on top with seven gold medals and 16 overall.
Payal’s story is more than a medal. It is about courage that does not break, resilience that keeps going, and belief that turns the impossible into something real.