Huawei unveils a new wave of innovation at its Bangkok Global launch

UAE: Huawei introduced a new generation of innovative devices at its ‘Now Is Your Spark’ global product launch in Bangkok, designed to elevate everyday experiences across fitness, creativity, and productivity. Headlining the launch were the Huawei Watch Fit 5 Series, the powerful nova 15 Max smartphone, and the ultra-slim MatePad Pro Max tablet, each combining advanced technology with lightweight, user-centric design. Together, these new wave of products reinforce Huawei’s vision of a seamlessly connected ecosystem that delivers intelligent, all-scenario experiences for users worldwide.