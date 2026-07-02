HUAWEI MatePad Pro Max: the slimmest tablet with laptop-like productivity

The sci-fi vision of computers folding into a single hand — paper-thin tablets with holographic interfaces — isn’t fully here yet. But the new HUAWEI MatePad Pro Max, with modern hardware, is the next big step in closing the gap between imagination and reality. What makes it so remarkable is how incredibly thin and light it is. In fact, it is the lightest 13-inch tablet on the market right now.

Thinnest ever

Tablets, as quintessential portable productivity and entertainment devices, benefit greatly from a thin and light form factor. The MatePad Pro Max measures just 4.7mm thin, which is a huge leap compared to the 5.5mm of Huawei’s previous generation 13-inch tablet. Achieving this feat wasn’t simply a matter of shaving off millimetres from the chassis. Internal architecture had to be rethought from the ground up, and components had to be re-engineered.

Instead of the sandwich structure typically common in tablets, Huawei introduced an integrated all-metal unibody design for the first time in a tablet. This significantly reduces both thickness and weight. To achieve extreme thinness, it uses a mainboard with a laser-assisted component embedding process, allowing components to be integrated directly into the board.