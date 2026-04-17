MI in crisis: Bumrah wicketless in six, Hardik Pandya set for tough calls

Mumbai Indians are struggling, and there is no dressing it up anymore. They are sitting 9th on the table with just one win from five matches and only two points. Everything is going wrong at the moment, and at the centre of it all, Hardik Pandya’s captaincy is under intense scrutiny. Honestly, it was always going to be under scrutiny the moment they decided to bring him in and move on from Rohit Sharma as captain.