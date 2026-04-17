MI in crisis: Bumrah wicketless in six, Hardik Pandya set for tough calls

Tension, form slumps and tough calls loom as MI season threatens to unravel
Mumbai Indians are struggling, and there is no dressing it up anymore. They are sitting 9th on the table with just one win from five matches and only two points. Everything is going wrong at the moment, and at the centre of it all, Hardik Pandya’s captaincy is under intense scrutiny. Honestly, it was always going to be under scrutiny the moment they decided to bring him in and move on from Rohit Sharma as captain.
Punjab Kings outplayed Mumbai Indians with a convincing seven wicket win at the Wankhede Stadium. Chasing 196, Punjab got there with 21 balls to spare, climbing to the top of the points table, while Mumbai slumped to their fourth straight defeat.
Hardik himself admitted things are not right. After the latest defeat, he spoke about going back to the drawing board, questioning whether the issues lie with individuals, planning, or the team as a whole. He made it clear that some tough calls could be coming and that ownership has to be taken. It was a rare moment of honesty, but it also underlined how deep the problems run.
Several players are struggling to make an impact, including India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav, but the biggest concern is Jasprit Bumrah. The man Mumbai have always relied on to deliver breakthroughs has gone wicketless in his last six IPL games. Can you believe it? For a bowler known for stepping up in pressure moments, this barren run is almost unthinkable. When the best bowler in this format is struggling, something is visibly wrong.
The situation off the field is not helping either. Social media has been buzzing with claims of visible tension between Hardik and Bumrah, with many suggesting frustration could be spilling over. While there is no official confirmation, the body language is being closely watched.
Mumbai have managed just one win so far this season, and the noise around the team is getting louder. Calls for a captaincy change are growing, with fans openly questioning Hardik’s leadership. Rohit Sharma’s absence due to injury has only made matters worse, and even when he is around the group, cameras have caught moments of visible frustration.
Everything that could go wrong seems to be going wrong for Mumbai Indians right now, and unless they find answers quickly, this season could slip away fast.