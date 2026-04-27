Rihanna joins Ambanis at Antilia for private lunch before a star-studded beauty launch party in Mumbai

And if that wasn’t enough, Rihanna turned up the volume later that evening with a Fenty Beauty after-party that brought out Mumbai’s fashion and film crowd. Familiar faces like Janhvi Kapoor and Manish Malhotra were spotted, while Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry, added his usual viral flair. At one point, Isha Ambani was even seen walking hand-in-hand with Rihanna, sealing the night’s most talked-about moment.