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Rihanna joins Ambanis at Antilia for private lunch before a star-studded beauty launch party in Mumbai

Later, Rihanna partied with Janhvi Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and others later

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Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
1 MIN READ
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In a moment that caught everyone’s attention, Rihanna was seen offering prayers at the family temple before joining the hosts for a joyful, petal-filled dance.
In a moment that caught everyone’s attention, Rihanna was seen offering prayers at the family temple before joining the hosts for a joyful, petal-filled dance.
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Ever since Rihanna touched down in India, Mumbai hasn’t quite kept calm. The global icon is in town for the launch of her beauty empire, Fenty Beauty, in partnership with Reliance Retail, and she’s been making every appearance count.

Her latest stop: A private, ultra-glam luncheon at Antilia, hosted by the Ambani family. Videos circulating online show Rihanna being warmly welcomed by Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Shloka Ambani, and Anant Ambani. In a moment that caught everyone’s attention, she’s seen offering prayers at the family temple before joining the hosts for a joyful, petal-filled dance.

And if that wasn’t enough, Rihanna turned up the volume later that evening with a Fenty Beauty after-party that brought out Mumbai’s fashion and film crowd. Familiar faces like Janhvi Kapoor and Manish Malhotra were spotted, while Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry, added his usual viral flair. At one point, Isha Ambani was even seen walking hand-in-hand with Rihanna, sealing the night’s most talked-about moment.

With Fenty Beauty set to launch in India via Tira and Sephora, this visit has turned into cultural moment.

For those catching up, Rihanna first visited India in 2024 for the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, where she delivered a high-energy performance featuring hits like “Umbrella” and “Work,” even pausing to thank the family for hosting her.

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