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Rihanna lands in India, Mumbai airport moment sets off fan frenzy with flying kisses and 'RiRi' chants

The visit was linked to a brand expansion in India

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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While social media was quick to speculate everything from weddings to surprise performances, Rihanna is reportedly in the city for a major Fenty Beauty milestone.
While social media was quick to speculate everything from weddings to surprise performances, Rihanna is reportedly in the city for a major Fenty Beauty milestone.
AFP-JAMIE MCCARTHY

Rihanna is back in India, and Mumbai just got a high-profile dose of star power.

The global music icon and beauty entrepreneur arrived in the city on Thursday, instantly setting off a wave of excitement online. Dressed in a black outfit paired with her signature sunglasses, Rihanna kept her style polished as she moved through the airport, which briefly turned into a runway moment of its own.

Despite tight security, she took time to acknowledge the crowd of photographers, smiling, waving, and blowing kisses as chants of “RiRi, RiRi” filled the terminal. At one point, she was also seen filming the moment on her phone, capturing her arrival amid the buzz.

Why is she in Mumbai?

While social media was quick to speculate everything from weddings to surprise performances, Rihanna is reportedly in the city for a major Fenty Beauty milestone. The visit is linked to the brand’s expansion in India, with an event expected to spotlight its inclusive range of products for diverse skin tones. Tentatively referred to as “Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli,” the launch underscores the brand’s push into the Indian market.

A familiar favourite in India

This isn’t Rihanna’s first memorable visit to the country. In 2024, she performed at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, reportedly earning £5 million (around ₹52 crore). The performance went viral, especially clips of her dancing with Bollywood stars and engaging with guests on stage.

Though that visit was brief, she had hinted at a return. Now back in Mumbai, Rihanna’s latest trip appears to blend business with her signature star appeal. Whether for brand expansion or unexpected moments in between, her presence has already put the city firmly in a Fenty state of mind.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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