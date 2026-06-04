Social media dispute turns deadly in Sharjah, one man killed in stabbing

Police arrest suspects within four hours after fatal fight outside mall
Sharjah Police arrested several suspects within four hours after a social media dispute escalated into a fatal stabbing outside a shopping centre in the emirate, leaving one man dead and another injured.
The suspects, all Asian nationals, were taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation Department of Sharjah Police following the violent altercation, which stemmed from an argument that began on a social media platform before spilling into a face-to-face confrontation.
According to Sharjah Police, the Operations Room received a report about a fight involving several individuals outside a shopping centre in Sharjah City. The incident resulted in two people sustaining stab wounds inflicted with a sharp weapon.
Police patrols and specialised teams rushed to the scene immediately after the report was received, while National Ambulance crews transported the injured victims to hospital for treatment. One of the victims later died from his injuries, while the second victim survived and received medical care.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the dispute had originated online through a social media platform before escalating into a direct confrontation involving several individuals. During the altercation, one of the suspects allegedly used a bladed weapon, resulting in the fatal and non-fatal injuries.
Sharjah Police said specialised investigative teams launched intensive search and investigation operations immediately after the incident was reported. Authorities were able to identify and arrest all those involved within four hours of the crime and subsequently initiated the necessary legal procedures against them.
The force stressed that disagreements arising through social media platforms should be addressed through legal channels and warned against resorting to violence or responding to calls for confrontation.
Police further emphasised that the law will be applied firmly against anyone who threatens public security or endangers the safety of others.
Sharjah Police also urged residents to act responsibly when using digital platforms and to report any content or practices that incite violence or disrupt public order through the non-emergency number 901, stressing the importance of community cooperation in maintaining public safety and security.