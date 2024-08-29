Sharjah: A Bangladeshi man was beaten to death, and others were injured in a brawl that erupted after an argument over Dh600 turned violent, a Sharjah Police official said on Thursday.

Dh600 was enough to claim the life of a man who never imagined becoming a victim of such a tragic incident. He collapsed lifelessly while his two brothers, unable to help, were left to bear the grief and sorrow of their loss.

Details reveal that the Sharjah Police General Command received a report on Wednesday evening about the death of one individual and injuries to others, one of whom sustained serious injuries. All involved were of Bangladeshi nationality, and the brawl occurred in one of Sharjah’s industrial areas, involving an assault with bladed weapons.

Police patrols and the national ambulance rushed to the scene. Initial observations indicated that seven individuals attacked three brothers with sticks and bladed weapons over a financial dispute of Dh600, which the attackers had demanded from the victims.

A verbal altercation between the parties escalated into an assault, resulting in the death of one brother and severe injuries to another, who was transported to Al Qasimi Hospital while the attackers fled the scene.

Initial investigations revealed that the suspects fully confessed to the crime, admitting to using bladed weapons during the assault, which stemmed from a financial dispute with the victims. After acknowledging their wrongdoing, the case was forwarded to the public prosecution for legal processing. The entire process of apprehending, investigating, and referring the suspects took six hours.