Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has unveiled a series of innovative measures designed to enhance the overall taxi experience in Dubai. These initiatives, focused on improving passenger comfort, safety, and cleanliness, align with RTA's commitment to providing world-class transportation services.

Key nitiatives:

High-tech monitoring: RTA is deploying AI-powered in-car cameras to detect and deter smoking within taxis, ensuring a healthier and more pleasant environment for all passengers.

Aromatic journey: Over 500 airport taxis will be equipped with high-quality air fresheners, elevating the sensory experience for travelers.

Intensified inspections: Rigorous inspection campaigns will be conducted across Dubai's taxi fleet to maintain high standards of vehicle cleanliness.

Driver training and awareness: RTA will continue to invest in comprehensive training programs for taxi drivers, emphasizing the importance of vehicle cleanliness and customer service.

Measuring impact

Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and Business Development at the Public Transport Agency, RTA, emphasized the importance of these initiatives in enhancing driver and vehicle standards. "We are dedicated to providing a seamless and enjoyable journey for every passenger. By implementing these measures, we aim to create a cleaner, more comfortable, and safer taxi experience," said Shakri.

To measure the impact of these initiatives, RTA has introduced a monthly operational index that assesses both vehicle and driver cleanliness. Additionally, semi-annual customer satisfaction surveys and mystery shopper assessments will be conducted, focusing on cleanliness standards.