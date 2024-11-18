Urging individuals to take extra precautions to keep their online health records safe, the authority provided the following advice to help residents safeguard their sensitive information.

DHA highlighted the importance of using strong, unique passwords for health accounts and avoiding the reuse of passwords across multiple sites.

Enabling two-factor authentication (2FA) where possible has been advised for an added layer of protection.

A one-time passcode (OTP) and second form of verification, such as a text message or authentication app, adds an extra layer of security, the authority pointed out.

DHA further warned against sharing health information with unverified sources and encouraged users to remain vigilant about any suspicious activity or unauthorised access to their health accounts.

Regular monitoring of accounts has been recommended, with immediate reporting of any unusual activity to healthcare providers.

Is it really your hospital?

Additionally, DHA cautioned against phishing scams, advising individuals to carefully verify any emails or messages claiming to be from health organisations before sharing personal details. “Don’t be dragged in by emails or messages claiming to be from health organisations,” it warned.

The authority has also urged users to limit app data-sharing permissions to only what is necessary for app functionality.

Another key tip from DHA’s alert is to avoid accessing or sharing health data over public Wi-Fi networks, as these connections are often insecure and could expose sensitive information.