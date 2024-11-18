Dubai: Instagram followers of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai , had a unique opportunity this weekend – to help him find a name for a female pet puppy.

The Dubai Crown Prince took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo of the white-and-grey pup with his 16.7 million followers.

“Female name please,” he wrote in the caption.

Known to be an animal lover, this is not the first time Sheikh Hamdan has asked his followers to help name his pets.

Last year he had shared a video showing three excited dogs, with the caption: "We need three names here, for a male and both females."