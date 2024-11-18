This week, Nvidia app has officially launched. The company has also released a new GeForce Game Ready Driver, announced the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle GeForce RTX 40 Series Bundle, and there's a new batch of games launching with RTX technologies.

Following the release of several betas this year, Nvidia app is officially out now. Nvidia app is the essential companion for users with NVIDIA GPUs in their PCs and laptops. Whether you're a gaming enthusiast or a content creator, Nvidia app simplifies the process of keeping PCs updated with the latest GeForce Game Ready and Nvidia Studio drivers, and enables quick discovery and installation of Nvidia applications like GeForce NOW and Nvidia Broadcast.

The Nvidia app incorporates many of the top features from GeForce Experience and RTX Experience, and features a unified GPU control center. Nvidia app allows fine-tuning of game, program, and driver settings from a single place, while introducing a redesigned in-game overlay for convenient access to powerful gameplay recording tools, performance monitoring overlays, and game enhancing filters, including innovative new AI-powered filters for RTX users.

Nvidia app is designed to be fast and responsive. When compared to GeForce Experience, it installs in half the time and offers a modernised UI that is 50 per cent more responsive. Players can download the new Nvidia app here.

On the games front, there are now over 600 games and applications featuring RTX technologies, and each week new games integrating Nvidia DLSS, Nvidia Reflex and advanced ray-traced effects are released or announced.

Our new Indiana Jones and the Great Circle GeForce RTX 40 Series Bundle is available now. Running until December 29, players can get the Digital Premium Edition of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (a $99.99 value) with the purchase of a qualifying GeForce RTX 4090, 4080 SUPER, 4080, 4070 Ti SUPER, 4070 Ti, 4070 SUPER, or 4070 desktop or graphics card, or laptop with a GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, RTX 4080 Laptop GPU, RTX 4070 Laptop GPU.

As an added bonus, the Digital Premium Edition enables Advanced Access to Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on December 6th, three days before the official December 9th release date.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, the unique combination of first-person shooter, immersive sim, and horror is back on November 20 in GSC Game World’s brand-new entry in the legendary series. Take on the role of a lone stalker and explore a photorealistic seamless open world, in a 64-km² radioactive zone, with a variety of environments that reveal post-apocalyptic atmosphere from different angles.

GeForce RTX 40 Series gamers can activate DLSS 3 with Frame Generation and Super Resolution from day-one, accelerating performance for the best possible experience — plus gamers can activate Nvidia Reflex to make their experience more responsive and enjoyable. Nvidia’s newest GeForce Game Ready Driver also offers day one support for the game.

The next installment in the Microsoft Flight Simulator franchise is the most ambitious consumer flight simulator ever undertaken, and it’s out on November 19. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is designed to take advantage of the latest technologies in simulation, cloud, machine learning, graphics, and gaming to go beyond merely operating the aircraft. And with the extra power of day-one support for Nvidia DLSS 3 with Frame Generation and Super Resolution, DLAA, ray-traced shadows, and Nvidia Reflex, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will allow simmers to pursue their dream of an aviation career.

Giants Software invites you to join the rewarding farm life, starting now with Farming Simulator 25. Grow crops, tend to animals, practice forestry, and manage an empire of business ventures with farm shops, productions, and construction projects. GeForce RTX gamers can accelerate performance using DLSS Super Resolution, or max out image quality with DLAA.

Round Toast Studios' Mortal Rite is a fast, action-based melee combat system that rewards strategy over button-mashing. Choose from a variety of characters to embody, each with their own lore, fighting style, and abilities. Play solo, or in multiplayer co-op from the very start of the game, with a maximum party size of 5, and duel with your friends in the refuge for additional rewards. Last week, Mortal Rite entered Early Access featuring day-one support for DLSS Super Resolution, enabling GeForce RTX players to accelerate frame rates. That means you can play it today!

Lastly, our newest GeForce Game Ready Driver delivers day-one support for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, two new, highly anticipated titles that feature support for DLSS 3 with Frame Generation and Super Resolution and Nvidia Reflex.