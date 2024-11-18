Dubai: Brazilian soccer superstar Neymar Jr. has acquired a penthouse worth Dh200 million (approximately $54 million) at the Bugatti Residences in Dubai.
Binghatti Properties announced on Monday that deal was at the world’s first development featuring the branding of the iconic automotive company. The developer highlighted Dubai’s continued emergence as a premier destination for luxury real estate, drawing international celebrities and high-profile investors.
Neymar Jr.’s residence is part of the Sky Mansion collection within the project. The penthouse includes a private elevator that transports vehicles directly into the unit and a private swimming pool with views of the Downtown Dubai skyline.