London: Ruben Amorim believes he is “where I am supposed to be” after his first week as Manchester United’s new manager.

The Portuguese boss, who replaced the sacked Erik ten Hag, arrived at the club’s Carrington training complex on Monday following a 4-2 win in his final match in charge of Sporting Lisbon.

On Friday, United released a short clip from Amorim’s first interview with the club’s in-house TV channel showing him looking around a floodlit Old Trafford.

'Real honour to be here'

“You watch on TV and you know that it’s big and it’s impressive, but when you are here you can feel it and I think you feel the history,” Amorim said.

“I’m really, really proud to be a Manchester United coach, so it’s amazing. It’s a real honour to be here.”

Ruben Amorim celebrates with Sporting Lisbon's players after winning the Uefa Champions League match against Manchester City. Image Credit: AFP

Relaxed despite the weight of expectations

Told by the interviewer that there is a “weight to the place but it does lift you up”, Amorim added: “That’s really funny because I feel very relaxed.

“Maybe because it’s not gameday. When we have a game I’m a different guy but I really don’t feel the weight.

“I’m really excited and I’m quite relaxed you know. I think I am where I am supposed to be. That’s the feeling.”

Amorim’s first match in charge will be away at struggling Ipswich on November 24, following the international break.