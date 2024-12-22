Dubai: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar recently praised a young girl's "smooth and effortless" bowling action, comparing it to former India pacer Zaheer Khan, who also lauded her technique in a social media exchange that has gone viral.

Tendulkar shared a slow-motion video on X (formerly Twitter) featuring Sushila Meena, a Class 5 student from Rajasthan, delivering a left-arm pace bowling action. He wrote, “Smooth, effortless, and lovely to watch! Sushila Meena’s bowling action has shades of you, Zaheer Khan. Do you see it too?”

The video showcased Sushila bowling barefoot, with her action—including a signature jump before delivery—bearing striking similarities to Zaheer’s iconic style. Tendulkar tagged his longtime teammate Zaheer in the post, sparking further admiration.

Zaheer responded on Instagram, agreeing with Tendulkar’s observation and describing Sushila as "impressive and promising." Reports indicate that Sushila, who hails from a village in Rajasthan, demonstrates a fluid and composed bowling action reminiscent of the legendary pacer.

The interaction between Tendulkar and Zaheer has drawn widespread attention on social media, with over 4.1 million views on X and a wave of positive feedback for the young bowler.