Dubai: Heading out? Don't forget an umbrella as it rains in some areas of Dubai. Light rainfall was reported in Deira, Bur Dubai, and Al Karama.

The weather across the country will be partly cloudy, with dusty conditions intermittently affecting visibility.

As night falls, there's an increasing probability of light rainfall, particularly over the islands and in some Northern, Eastern, and coastal areas.

Temperatures are currently around 22°C, while internal areas are at about 23°C. Expect temperatures to drop overnight, reaching around 18°C in the islands and coastal areas and about 14°C in internal areas.

Wearing a light jacket is advisable if you plan to be outdoors.

Humidity levels are high, ranging between 65 per cent to 85 per cent, especially in the coastal and island areas. Winds blowing from the Northwesterly direction are light to moderate, reaching speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, and can gust up to 40 km/h in exposed areas.

The Arabian Gulf is experiencing rough to moderate sea conditions, while the Oman Sea remains slight to moderate.

Weather forecast for tomorrow

On Monday, December 23, the forecast indicates fair to partly cloudy conditions across the country. However, there will be some cloud cover over Northern and coastal regions, accompanied by a probability of light rainfall throughout the day.

Humidity will be on the rise in the morning, particularly in internal areas. Expected temperature highs will be around 27°C in internal regions, while coastal temperatures will be around 26°C, with nighttime lows dropping to approximately 22°C for coastal and island areas.

Expect light to moderate winds at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, with stronger gusts reaching up to 40 km/h, especially over the sea.