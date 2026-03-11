GOLD/FOREX
NCM forecasts partly cloudy weather with chance of rain tomorrow

Expect a humid night and morning

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Sharjah could see some rain tomorrow
Ashfaq Ahmed/Gulf News

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) expects that tomorrow’s weather will be partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy, with continued chances of rainfall in scattered areas.

It will be humid at night and on Friday morning in some western regions, with light to moderate winds that may become active at times, moving from northwesterly to northeasterly, at speeds ranging from 10km/h to 25km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h.

In a statement today, the Centre noted that the sea in the Arabian Gulf will be moderate to slight, with the first high tide at 6.29 and the first low tide at 10.14am. In the Oman Sea, the waves will be moderate to slight, with the first high tide at 18.48pm and the first low tide at 10.05am.

