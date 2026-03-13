UAE to see clouds, rising temperatures and chance of rain this week

Early morning fog expected in some UAE areas amid humid conditions
Dubai: The UAE is expected to experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions on Friday, with a probability of rainfall in some coastal and inland areas as a surface low-pressure system combined with an upper-air system continues to influence the country’s weather, according to the National Center of Meteorology.
Temperatures are forecast to increase slightly, with highs expected to range between about 30°C and 35°C in internal areas and between 28°C and 33°C along coastal areas and islands, while mountain regions will remain relatively cooler. Humidity levels are also expected to rise during the night and into Saturday morning, particularly over western parts of the country, creating a chance of mist formation.
Winds are expected to be light to moderate, occasionally freshening with speeds between 10 and 25 km/h and gusts reaching up to 35 km/h. Meanwhile, sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be slight to moderate at times, while remaining slight in the Oman Sea.
The weather on Saturday is also expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with continued humid conditions during the night and early Sunday morning that could lead to fog or mist in some coastal and inland areas.
Similar conditions are expected on Sunday, with fair to partly cloudy skies and light to moderate winds, while humidity is expected to persist overnight into Monday morning.
By Monday, temperatures are expected to increase further under mostly fair to partly cloudy skies, with continued light to moderate winds.
On Tuesday, conditions are forecast to become partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a probability of light rainfall over some coastal areas and islands, accompanied by freshening winds that could reach up to 40 km/h.
Sea conditions may also become rough at times, particularly in northern parts of the Arabian Gulf and later in the Oman Sea.