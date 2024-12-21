Dubai: An arrest warrant has been issued for former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa in connection with alleged fraud involving the provident fund contributions of employees at a clothing company he oversees.

According to an NDTV report, Uthappa, who is the director of Bengaluru-based Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Pvt Ltd, has until December 27 to settle dues amounting to nearly Rs 2.4 million. If he fails to comply, an arrest will follow.

The warrant, issued by Regional Provident Fund Commissioner Sadakshari Gopal Reddy on December 4, accuses the 39-year-old former batsman of deducting provident fund contributions from his employees' salaries but failing to deposit the funds into their accounts.

The company is reportedly liable for Rs 23,36,602 in damages, which the authorities are working to recover from Uthappa.

The official notice underscores the significant impact of the non-payment, stating, “Due to non-remittances of dues, this office is unable to settle the Provident Fund Accounts of the poor workers.”

The notice further instructs the police to arrest Uthappa and return the warrant by December 27 if the dues remain unpaid.