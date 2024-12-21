Dubai: As Christmas celebrations light up shopping centers across Iraq, a mall in Karbala has taken an unconventional approach to attract visitors this festive season.

Amid the typical sales on Christmas-themed decorations, apparel, and children’s gifts, one center is offering shoppers a chance to win a deeply spiritual reward: a free pilgrimage to perform Umrah.

The promotion has caught the attention of many. Customers who spend just 40,000 Iraqi dinars (around $30) at the mall are automatically entered into a draw for the prize.

Videos and images shared by the mall on social media show bustling crowds filling its aisles, drawn by both the promise of savings and the possibility of winning the Umrah trip.

“Our idea was to offer something unique and meaningful,” a mall representative said. “This is a way to celebrate diversity and honour the sacred traditions of our community while embracing the festive atmosphere of Christmas.”

The mall, which opened three years ago, plans to announce the winner at a special event following the Christmas sales period. Alongside the pilgrimage giveaway, shoppers are also taking advantage of discounts on a variety of holiday items, including Santa Claus costumes, candles, and Christmas trees, all of which have become increasingly popular in recent years.