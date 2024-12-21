Dubai: Saudi Arabia condemned the ramming attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, which left at least two people dead, including a young child, and 68 others injured, the foreign ministry said on Saturday.

German authorities have arrested a suspect in the attack, identified as a Saudi Arabian doctor believed to have acted alone.

In a statement, the Kingdom expressed its condolences to the victims' families, solidarity with the German people, and support for the German government. Saudi Arabia also reaffirmed its firm stance against all forms of violence and wished the injured a swift recovery.

The attack occurred when a car deliberately rammed into a crowd of people at the market, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries. According to local public broadcaster MDR, Saxony-Anhalt Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff confirmed that the two victims included an adult and a toddler.