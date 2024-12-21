Magdeburg: German police arrested a Saudi man after a deadly car ramming attack on a Christmas market Friday in which a vehicle barrelled through a crowd of revellers at high speed, leaving a trail of bloody carnage.

At least two people were killed and more than 60 injured, said rescue services in the eastern city of Magdeburg located about 130 kilometres (80 miles) southwest of Berlin.

The unnamed suspect was a 50-year-old medical doctor from Saudi Arabia living in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, said regional premier Reiner Haseloff, speaking at the scene which was cordoned off and guarded by police commandos.

"We have arrested the perpetrator, a man from Saudi Arabia, a doctor who has been in Germany since 2006," he told reporters, calling the attack a "catastrophe" for the city and the country.

"From what we currently know he was a lone attacker so we don't think there is any further danger."

Police said the vehicle drove "at least 400 metres across the Christmas market" leaving behind a trail of bloodied casualties at the city's central town hall square.

Saudi Arabia condemns Magdeburg attack Saudi Arabia has condemned the ramming attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, the foreign ministry announced on Saturday.



In its statement, the Kingdom extended heartfelt condolences to the victims' families and expressed solidarity with the German people during this challenging time.



Reaffirming its firm stance against all forms of violence, Saudi Arabia also conveyed its sympathies to the German government and citizens, wishing a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack.

Ambulances and fire engines rushed to the chaotic site, which was doused in blue emergency lights with sirens wailing, with badly injured people being treated as they lay on the ground or rushed off to hospitals.

Cries and screams could be heard as around 100 police, medics and the fire service officers deployed to the litter-strewn market decorated with Christmas trees and festive lights.

"The pictures are terrible," said city spokesman Michael Reif.

New weekly Der Spiegel, citing security sources, said that a black BMW had barrelled through the crowd at high speed just after 7:00 pm local time (1800 GMT) when the market was filled with revellers.

Firefighters and rescue personnel cordon off the area next to a Christmas market, where a car crashed into a crowd injuring between "60 and 80 people", according to a spokesman for the local rescue service, on December 12, 2024 in Magdeburg, eastern Germany. Image Credit: AFP

Haseloff said the Saudi man had driven a rented car with Munich licence plates into the Christmas market.

Die Welt daily reported that a piece of luggage was found on the passenger seat and it was "unclear whether there may be an explosive device in it", adding that "the authorities have not yet ruled out this scenario".

The Magdeburg city administration said in a Facebook post that 15 people were critically injured, with 37 people suffering serious injuries and 16 sustaining light injuries.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had quickly written on X that "the reports from Magdeburg raise the worst fears".

"My thoughts are with the victims and their families. We stand by their side and by the side of the people of Magdeburg. My thanks go to the dedicated rescue workers in these anxious hours."