GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Europe

UK’s Starmer stands by Treasury chief Rachel Reeves after house rental rule breach

Government ethics adviser says ‘further investigation is not necessary’

Last updated:
AP
2 MIN READ
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves arrives to attend a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London on July 6, 2024.
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves arrives to attend a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London on July 6, 2024.
AFP

London: UK Treasury chief Rachel Reeves has apologised for breaking the law by renting out her London house without a licence.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he would not take action over what Reeves called an inadvertent mistake.

Reeves and her family moved out of their south London home and into a government-owned apartment next to the prime minister’s Downing Street residence after the Labour Party was elected in July 2024.

The Daily Mail newspaper reported late Wednesday that Reeves did not have a rental licence, as required by the local authority in the area. Landlords who don’t have a licence can be prosecuted or fined.

In a letter to Starmer, published by the prime minister’s office, Reeves said it was “an inadvertent mistake. As soon as it was brought to my attention, we took immediate action and have applied for the licence.”

Starmer replied that he had consulted the government’s ethics adviser, who had concluded that “further investigation is not necessary.”

“I am satisfied that this matter can be drawn to a close following your apology,” he wrote.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch said that wasn’t good enough and demanded Starmer launch a full investigation.

Reeves is already under pressure over the public finances as she prepares to deliver her annual budget statement on Nov. 26.

The Labour Party government has struggled to deliver the economic growth it promised. Inflation remains stubbornly high and the economic outlook subdued, frustrating efforts to repair tattered public services and ease the cost of living.

Reeves has indicated she may abandon a preelection promise not to raise income tax or sales tax, arguing that the economy is in a worse state than previously thought after 14 years of Conservative government.

Starmer has already lost members of his government to scandal.

In September, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner resigned after failing to pay enough tax on a home purchase. Days later, Starmer fired Britain’s high-profile ambassador to Washington, Peter Mandelson, over his links to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Related Topics:
UK

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky talk during a working session of the 7th European Political Community (EPC) Summit at the Bella Center in Copenhagen on October 2, 2025.

UK to press allies for more Ukraine missiles

3m read
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer shakes hand with a child during his visit to Peacehaven Mosque in East Sussex.

Starmer pledges £10m to protect Mosques and Muslims

3m read
PM Modi to meet UK PM Starmer today, review progress on strategic partnership roadmap

PM Modi to meet PM Starmer Thursday

2m read
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer Travels To India

Starmer looks to India for example on digital ID plan

3m read