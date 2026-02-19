Do not give away Diego Garcia, Trump tells UK

US president warns Starmer against 100-year lease as Iran tensions simmer
Washington: US President Donald Trump has warned British Prime Minister Keir Starmer not to proceed with plans that could place Diego Garcia under a 100-year lease arrangement with Mauritius, declaring bluntly: “DO NOT GIVE AWAY DIEGO GARCIA!”
In a post on Truth Social, Trump urged the UK leader to retain control of the strategic Indian Ocean island, which hosts a major joint US-UK military base. “Prime Minister Starmer should not lose control, for any reason, of Diego Garcia, by entering a tenuous, at best, 100 Year Lease,” he wrote. “This land should not be taken away from the UK and, if it is allowed to be, it will be a blight on our Great Ally.”
The remarks mark a sharp shift in tone, coming just hours after the US State Department reiterated support for Britain’s agreement with Mauritius over the Chagos archipelago.
Trump framed the issue in stark security terms, linking Diego Garcia directly to potential US military action against Iran.
“Should Iran decide not to make a Deal, it may be necessary for the United States to use Diego Garcia, and the Airfield located in Fairford, in order to eradicate a potential attack by a highly unstable and dangerous Regime,” Trump wrote. He added that such an attack could be aimed at “the United Kingdom, as well as other friendly Countries.”
Location: A remote island in the central Indian Ocean, part of the Chagos archipelago.
Military role: Hosts a major joint US-UK military base used for air and naval operations.
Strategic value: Key staging point for operations in the Middle East and Indo-Pacific.
Sovereignty dispute: Claimed by Mauritius; controlled by Britain since the 1960s.
Lease proposal: UK plans to return the Chagos Islands to Mauritius but lease Diego Garcia for 100 years.
Regional impact: Closely watched by countries including India due to Indo-Pacific security implications.
The Chagos archipelago, including Diego Garcia, has been at the centre of a decades-long sovereignty dispute between the United Kingdom and Mauritius. Under the proposed arrangement, Britain would return the islands to Mauritius but lease back Diego Garcia for continued military use.
Despite Trump’s objections, the State Department said it “supports the decision of the United Kingdom to proceed with its agreement with Mauritius concerning the Chagos archipelago.” It also confirmed bilateral discussions with Mauritius in Port Louis from February 23-25 to ensure “the long-term, secure operation” of the base.
Asked whether Trump’s post signalled a policy reversal, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said: “The post should be taken as the policy of the Trump administration.”
Responding to Trump’s criticism, a spokesperson for Britain’s Foreign Office said the agreement was “crucial to the security of the UK and our key allies” and insisted: “The agreement we have reached is the only way to guarantee the long-term future of this vital military base.”
The base at Diego Garcia has played a pivotal role in US operations in the Middle East and across the Indo-Pacific. Its central Indian Ocean location gives it strategic value for long-range air operations, maritime security and regional deterrence.
Trump had previously criticised the deal, calling it an “act of GREAT STUPIDITY,” before later appearing to accept it after speaking with Starmer.
- with inputs from AFP, IANS