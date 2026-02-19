Do not give away Diego Garcia, Trump tells UK

In a post on Truth Social, Trump urged the UK leader to retain control of the strategic Indian Ocean island, which hosts a major joint US-UK military base. “Prime Minister Starmer should not lose control, for any reason, of Diego Garcia, by entering a tenuous, at best, 100 Year Lease,” he wrote. “This land should not be taken away from the UK and, if it is allowed to be, it will be a blight on our Great Ally.”