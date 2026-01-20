Trump slams UK over plans to 'give away' key US military base Diego Garcia island to Mauritius

Trump hits UK over plans to give away Diego Garcia, calls it an act of 'great stupidity'
Washington DC: US President Donald Trump slammed the United Kingdom over its plans of giving away Diego Garcia island, and called it an act of "great stupidity". He said that the action by London is one of the several reasons why Greenland has to be "acquired".
He made the remarks on Tuesday in a post on Truth Social.
The US President said, "Shockingly, our "brilliant" NATO Ally, the United Kingdom, is currently planning to give away the Island of Diego Garcia, the site of a vital U.S. Military Base, to Mauritius, and to do so FOR NO REASON WHATSOEVER. There is no doubt that China and Russia have noticed this act of total weakness. These are International Powers who only recognize STRENGTH, which is why the United States of America, under my leadership, is now, after only one year, respected like never before. The UK giving away extremely important land is an act of GREAT STUPIDITY, and is another in a very long line of National Security reasons why Greenland has to be acquired. Denmark and its European Allies have to DO THE RIGHT THING. Thank you for your attention to this matter."
Trump's remarks come shortly after the third reading of the Diego Garcia Military Base and British Indian Ocean Territory Bill on January 13 in the UK Parliament.
The UK-Mauritius Treaty which was signed in 2025, provides for Mauritius to exercise full sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago, with the UK exercising rights on Diego Garcia during an initial 99-year period.
Over the 99 years, the UK will pay Mauritius a total of around £3.4 billion in 2025/26 prices.
The UK Government says this resolves the long-standing BIOT sovereignty dispute and secures the military base for continued operations in the long term, as noted by the UK House of Commons library.
The sharp tone by Trump is in stark contrast to the stand over the treaty under the Biden administration, when the United States had hailed the historic Chagos archipelago agreement between the United Kingdom and Mauritius today and appreciated how diplomacy can overcome long-standing historical challenges to reach peaceful and mutually beneficial outcomes.
Former President Biden had said the agreement affirms Mauritian sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago, while granting the United Kingdom the authority to exercise the sovereign rights of Mauritius with respect to Diego Garcia.
The latest tirade by Trump comes after US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte about Greenland and said that he would meet several parties in Davos. He reiterated his stance on Greenland, calling it integral for American and world security at large.
He said, "I had a very good telephone call with Mark Rutte, the Secretary General of NATO, concerning Greenland. I agreed to a meeting of the various parties in Davos, Switzerland. As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be no going back — On that, everyone agrees!"
Previously, Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Denmark and other European countries, including the UK, unless they agree to sell Greenland.
In his post, Trump claimed the move is necessary for national security, citing China's and Russia's interest in the territory.
He offered to negotiate with the European nations but warned of escalating tariffs of 10 per cent from February 1, 2026, and 25 per cent from June 1, 2026, if a deal wasn't reached, stating it was "time for Denmark to give back" after years of US support.
