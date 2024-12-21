Dubai:A "false cobra," a mildly venomous snake, has been spotted in Saudi Arabia's Northern Borders region, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
The pale-coloured snake, which can grow over a meter long, is not considered a significant threat to humans despite its venomous bite. Experts highlight its importance to the local ecosystem and urge against unnecessary killing.
Adnan Khalifa, a member of the Aman Environmental Association, was quoted by SPA as saying that the false cobra, scientifically known as Rhagerhis moilensis, is a mildly venomous species commonly found in the region and across the Kingdom. Unlike some other snakes, it does not hibernate during colder periods.
Characterised by its pale colour, blending with the surrounding sand, the false cobra can grow over a meter in length and is identified by black spots behind its eyes, resembling secondary eyes.
While it has rear fangs that deliver weak venom to subdue prey, the false cobra poses minimal threat to humans. However, fear often leads to its unnecessary killing, despite its important role in maintaining ecological balance.
The female false cobra typically lays about 22 eggs in late spring, though only a small number survive to adulthood.