Dubai:A "false cobra," a mildly venomous snake, has been spotted in Saudi Arabia's Northern Borders region, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The pale-coloured snake, which can grow over a meter long, is not considered a significant threat to humans despite its venomous bite. Experts highlight its importance to the local ecosystem and urge against unnecessary killing.

Adnan Khalifa, a member of the Aman Environmental Association, was quoted by SPA as saying that the false cobra, scientifically known as Rhagerhis moilensis, is a mildly venomous species commonly found in the region and across the Kingdom. Unlike some other snakes, it does not hibernate during colder periods.

Despite its venom, the pale snake (up to a meter long) poses little threat to humans. Image Credit: SPA

Characterised by its pale colour, blending with the surrounding sand, the false cobra can grow over a meter in length and is identified by black spots behind its eyes, resembling secondary eyes.

The harmless "false cobra" (Rhagerhis moilensis) is often killed out of fear. Image Credit: SPA

While it has rear fangs that deliver weak venom to subdue prey, the false cobra poses minimal threat to humans. However, fear often leads to its unnecessary killing, despite its important role in maintaining ecological balance.

Experts are raising awareness about the species and its importance. Image Credit: SPA