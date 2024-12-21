Sydney New Year's fireworks, one of the world's most spectacular celebrations of the calendar change, face being scrapped because of industrial action by train workers, police said Friday.

Up to 250,000 people are expected to come into Sydney to see the show, and they need to return home afterwards, said New South Wales Police Commissioner Karen Webb.

"If trains are not available and people cannot leave the city, I have very large concerns of the risk that will create to the public," she told reporters.

"So I have not ruled out that we will recommend to the government that we cancel the fireworks."

The state's premier, Chris Minns, has rejected unions' "exorbitant" pay rise demands, with a hearing scheduled next week in the country's industrial relations tribunal.