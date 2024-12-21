Dubai: Saudi Arabia has launched a new emergency medical service model “motorcycle ambulance” in Medina, to improve response times and the quality of healthcare services.

The initiative was officially launched by Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Medina Region, alongside Dr Ahmed bin Ali Al Zahrani, Director of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority’s Medina branch, and other key leaders of the organisation.

The new service divides Medina into geographical sectors based on expected demand, ensuring faster response times by medical teams to emergency situations. This is to enhance the efficiency of emergency services, especially in areas with heavy traffic or crowded locations.

Dr Al Zahrani stressed that the branch had exceeded its 2024 response time targets by 110 per cent, further emphasising the success of the new model in meeting the increasing demand for emergency medical services.