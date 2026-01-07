GOLD/FOREX
Swing ride collapses at Tabuk amusement park, injuring two girls

Incident caught on video sparks alarm as authorities launch investigation

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Video footage shared widely on social media captured the moment the ride struck the ground.
Screengrab

Dubai: A swing ride collapsed at an amusement park in the Saudi city of Tabuk after falling from a low height while several visitors were present at the site, prompting fear and confusion among families and onlookers.

Video footage shared widely on social media captured the moment the ride struck the ground, triggering panic among park visitors who rushed to check on those onboard.

According to local reports, the incident resulted in minor injuries to two girls. Their injuries were described as light and did not require ambulance assistance, as family members transported them directly from the amusement park for medical attention.

Authorities said the relevant bodies have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the incident and to assess whether safety standards and maintenance procedures were properly followed. Further details are expected once the investigation is completed.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al Amir
