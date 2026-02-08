Video: Terrifying moment swing snaps mid-air at Indian festival

Joyride collapse at Surajkund Mela kills police inspector and injures dozen others
A joyride at the Surajkund Mela in Faridabad, India, collapsed on Saturday evening, injuring 13 people and killing a police inspector. The accident occurred when a “tsunami” swing snapped mid-air and fell to the ground.
Video footage from the fair shows the ride breaking mid-air and crashing, triggering panic among attendees. Emergency personnel rushed the injured to nearby hospitals, while eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos and “blood all around.”
Inspector Jagdish Prasad, deployed for duty at the mela, tried to rescue people as the ride began tilting. He was struck in the face and head by part of the ride and was declared dead at the hospital.
Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal described his actions as “extraordinary bravery,” noting that his swift response saved several lives. The inspector’s family will receive ₹10 million and other departmental benefits.
Thirteen others were injured in the accident and are receiving treatment at nearby hospitals.
Faridabad DC Ayush Sinha confirmed to ANI that an FIR will be filed against the ride operator. Authorities are investigating the cause, citing a technical malfunction as the likely reason for the swing’s collapse.
“Action will be taken against the joyride operator… FIR will be registered, and an investigation will be done,” Sinha said.
Police officials also reported that rescue operations were immediately launched. A stall operator was injured when a grill from the swing hit his shoulders, PTI reported, citing officials.
Earlier in the day, gate number 2 of the fairgrounds reportedly collapsed, injuring two people, including a child.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini expressed condolences to Inspector Jagdish’s family and directed authorities to ensure proper care for the injured.
“The Haryana government is fully committed, with utmost promptness and sensitivity, to providing all possible assistance to the injured and their families,” Saini posted on X.
DGP Singhal also assured the public that the police department stands with the bereaved family and will facilitate speedy recovery for all injured.
The Surajkund Mela is one of the largest cultural fairs in India, attracting thousands of visitors every year.
