GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

How much will it cost to ride the world’s fastest roller coaster at Saudi Arabia’s Six Flags park?

Saudi Arabia opens its first Six Flags with world-record rides

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
How much will it cost to ride the world’s fastest roller coaster at Saudi Arabia’s Six Flags park?
Six Flags park

Dubai: Saudi Arabia has officially opened its first Six Flags theme park, unveiling a lineup of record-breaking rides that place the Kingdom firmly on the global thrill-seeker map.

Six Flags Qiddiya City, located southwest of Riyadh, welcomed its first visitors this week, marking the launch of the country’s first Six Flags destination and the first Six Flags park built entirely outside North America. The opening also represents the first major attraction to come online at Qiddiya City, one of Saudi Arabia’s flagship leisure projects under Vision 2030.

Five world records in one park

The park opens with five rides that collectively set global benchmarks across speed, height and scale, making it one of the most extreme theme parks ever built.

At the centre of attention is Falcons Flight, now the world’s tallest, fastest and longest roller coaster. The ride reaches speeds of up to 250 km/h, climbs to 195 metres and stretches over four kilometres, completing its run in just under three minutes.

Thrill seekers will also find Sirocco Tower, the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower, plunging riders from 145 metres at close to 130 km/h. Gyrospin, the tallest pendulum ride ever built, swings riders to heights equivalent to a Boeing 747, while Spitfire delivers a high-speed, inverting top-hat experience. Iron Rattler, a mining-themed tilt coaster, adds another record to the list with its height and drop mechanics.

What visitors can expect inside

Spanning more than 320,000 square metres, the park is divided into six themed lands and 10 zones, featuring 28 attractions alongside 35 food, beverage and retail outlets. Unlike traditional Six Flags parks, Qiddiya City introduces a more immersive, story-driven format, with environments designed specifically for Saudi Arabia and influenced by local culture.

The project was delivered by AtkinsRéalis in partnership with Qiddiya Investment Company, covering everything from master planning and architecture to ride integration and infrastructure.

“Six Flags Qiddiya City reflects the scale and ambition of Saudi Arabia’s investment in entertainment and tourism,” said Matthew Tribe, Senior Vice President at AtkinsRéalis. “Delivering a project of this complexity required close collaboration and careful coordination across creative, design and engineering disciplines.”

Tickets, timing and who it’s for

Six Flags Qiddiya City is now open to the public, with adult ticket prices starting from SAR 325 and children’s tickets from SAR 275. Children under four can enter free.

Located around 45 minutes from Riyadh, the park is expected to draw domestic visitors as well as international tourists, supporting Saudi Arabia’s push to expand leisure options at home and reduce outbound tourism spending.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
Saudi Arabia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The Riyadh skyline.

Saudi tourism tops one million jobs milestone

2m read
Video footage shared widely on social media captured the moment the ride struck the ground.

Two girls injured after ride collapses in Tabuk park

1m read
Qiddiya’s Aquarabia: The ultimate water park opens

Splash into fun! Aquarabia Water Park opens this Eid

3m read
Cutting-edge attractions is intended to firmly establish Six Flags Qiddiya City as a world-class entertainment destination.

World’s fastest roller coaster coming to Saudi Arabia

2m read