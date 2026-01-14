How much will it cost to ride the world’s fastest roller coaster at Saudi Arabia’s Six Flags park?

Saudi Arabia opens its first Six Flags with world-record rides
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has officially opened its first Six Flags theme park, unveiling a lineup of record-breaking rides that place the Kingdom firmly on the global thrill-seeker map.
Six Flags Qiddiya City, located southwest of Riyadh, welcomed its first visitors this week, marking the launch of the country’s first Six Flags destination and the first Six Flags park built entirely outside North America. The opening also represents the first major attraction to come online at Qiddiya City, one of Saudi Arabia’s flagship leisure projects under Vision 2030.
The park opens with five rides that collectively set global benchmarks across speed, height and scale, making it one of the most extreme theme parks ever built.
At the centre of attention is Falcons Flight, now the world’s tallest, fastest and longest roller coaster. The ride reaches speeds of up to 250 km/h, climbs to 195 metres and stretches over four kilometres, completing its run in just under three minutes.
Thrill seekers will also find Sirocco Tower, the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower, plunging riders from 145 metres at close to 130 km/h. Gyrospin, the tallest pendulum ride ever built, swings riders to heights equivalent to a Boeing 747, while Spitfire delivers a high-speed, inverting top-hat experience. Iron Rattler, a mining-themed tilt coaster, adds another record to the list with its height and drop mechanics.
Spanning more than 320,000 square metres, the park is divided into six themed lands and 10 zones, featuring 28 attractions alongside 35 food, beverage and retail outlets. Unlike traditional Six Flags parks, Qiddiya City introduces a more immersive, story-driven format, with environments designed specifically for Saudi Arabia and influenced by local culture.
The project was delivered by AtkinsRéalis in partnership with Qiddiya Investment Company, covering everything from master planning and architecture to ride integration and infrastructure.
“Six Flags Qiddiya City reflects the scale and ambition of Saudi Arabia’s investment in entertainment and tourism,” said Matthew Tribe, Senior Vice President at AtkinsRéalis. “Delivering a project of this complexity required close collaboration and careful coordination across creative, design and engineering disciplines.”
Six Flags Qiddiya City is now open to the public, with adult ticket prices starting from SAR 325 and children’s tickets from SAR 275. Children under four can enter free.
Located around 45 minutes from Riyadh, the park is expected to draw domestic visitors as well as international tourists, supporting Saudi Arabia’s push to expand leisure options at home and reduce outbound tourism spending.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox