Saudi Arabia’s Six Flags Qiddiya City to launch world’s fastest, tallest and longest roller coaster

The park is set to be among the first major destinations within the sprawling city, which is a key project under Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 to diversify the economy and expand the Kingdom’s entertainment sector. Its vision, dubbed "Power of Play," aims to deliver innovative, immersive, and high-adventure experiences that move beyond conventional amusement park standards.

Dubai: Qiddiya City, the multi-billion-dollar entertainment hub near Riyadh, has introduced a slate of new, record-breaking attractions for its cornerstone theme park, Six Flags Qiddiya City, anchored by the planned launch of the world’s fastest, tallest, and longest roller coaster.

Six Flags Qiddiya City will welcome visitors from December 31, 2025. Adult ticket prices will start from SAR 325, while children’s ticket prices begin at SAR 275, with infants under the age of four accessing the park for free.

This collection of cutting-edge attractions is intended to firmly establish Six Flags Qiddiya City as a world-class entertainment destination, aligning with the Kingdom’s broader strategy to enhance the quality of life for both residents and visitors by introducing diverse and high-calibre experiences.

The park also highlighted family-friendly, albeit still intense, adventures like the mining train-themed Iron Rattler roller coaster, which will reach speeds of 118 kilometres per hour and stand 64.3 meters tall. Another inclusion is Adrena-line, a 20-meter-high ride with top speeds of 75 kilometres per hour.

Other high-speed attractions confirmed for the venue, which is located 45 minutes from the capital, include Spitfire, a 50-meter-high roller coaster that delivers a 90-second experience, hitting 127 kilometres per hour over an 800-meter track. Another gravity-defying ride, Gyrospin, is a giant pendulum attraction that will swing riders up to 45 meters—a height equivalent to that of a Boeing 747 aircraft.

Meanwhile, Six Flags Qiddiya City will also feature the Sirocco Tower, set to become the world’s tallest free-fall attraction. The ride will drop thrill-seekers from 145 meters at speeds reaching nearly 130 kilometres per hour.

Spearheading the park’s thrill lineup is the Falcons Flight roller coaster, which is slated to break three global benchmarks: reaching speeds of up to 250 kilometres per hour, climbing to a height of 195 meters, and covering a track length of over four kilometres in an approximately three-minute ride.

