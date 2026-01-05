Saudi firms keep hiring even as non-oil growth momentum softens: Riyad Bank PMI

Dubai: Saudi Arabia ’s non-oil private sector ended 2025 with solid growth, but the latest Riyad Bank PMI shows momentum easing as firms contend with stronger cost pressures and tougher competition. The headline index fell to 57.4 in December from 58.5 in November, the second monthly slowdown in a row, yet remained comfortably above the 50 neutral mark and slightly above its long-run average of 56.9.​

“ Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector closed the year with a solid expansion, as the headline PMI eased to 57.4 in December, with activity continuing to expand despite some loss of momentum," said Naif Al-Ghaith PhD, Chief Economist at Riyad Bank. "Output growth remained solid, supported by sustained domestic demand, project approvals, and ongoing business investment, even as the pace of growth eased to its slowest since August.”

The December reading confirms the non-oil economy is still in expansion mode, though the rate of improvement is the slowest in four months. Output and new orders continued to rise at a firm clip, but both posted their softest gains since August, suggesting demand is holding up rather than accelerating.

“New orders stayed above the expansion threshold, signalling continued demand inflows," added Al-Ghaith. "Export demand recorded a marginal increase for the fifth consecutive month, but the latest rise was the weakest in this sequence, suggesting that external demand remains supportive but uneven. Overall, demand conditions point to resilience rather than acceleration as firms navigate a more competitive environment.”

Despite the increase in headcount, backlogs of work rose again, with the rate of unfinished business accumulation hitting its highest level since July. Purchasing activity also picked up, with firms stepping up input buying at the fastest rate in three months and lifting inventories above their recent trend, helped by an improvement in suppliers’ delivery times.​

Hiring remained a clear positive in December as non-oil firms added staff for another month to keep up with workloads. Employment growth was similar to November and remained strong in historical terms, even as it has cooled from the October peak, underscoring that companies are not pulling back on capacity.​

Concerns about rising market competition and signs of slower order growth are weighing on confidence, even as the underlying picture remains one of expansion supported by domestic demand, project pipelines and ongoing investment. December’s PMI suggests the non-oil economy is still in healthy territory, but entering 2026 in a phase where pricing power, efficiency and differentiation will matter more as growth normalises and competition intensifies.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.