Baghdad seeks tanker access as output drops sharply amid disruptions
Dubai: Iraq said it’s in contact with Iran to allow some oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz after the OPEC nation was forced to reduce oil output to a quarter.
“There is ongoing communication with Iran regarding allowing the passage of some Iraqi oil tankers.” Iraqi Oil Minister Hayyan Abdul Ghani told the state news agency on Tuesday.
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Iraq was among the first producers in the Gulf to reduce production as its storage tanks were filling up fast following the outbreak of the conflict. Output fell to about 1.2 million barrels a day, from 4.4 million barrels before.
The nation is also working to resume exports through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline to Turkey to try to offset disruptions to shipments. Some vessels were directly attacked off the Iraqi coast during transfers.