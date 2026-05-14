Study points to limits of Strait of Hormuz as central strategic lever for Iran

Critical to global energy: About 20–21 million barrels/day of oil and liquids pass through Hormuz — roughly 20–25% of global consumption and ~one-third of seaborne oil trade, as per the International Energy Agency.

Shock value, not lasting leverage: Any disruption would jolt markets immediately, but it would not give Iran a sustainable "asymmetric" advantage.

Iran is highly dependent on the same route: The vast majority of Iran’s own oil exports move through Hormuz.

Bypass capacity is minimal: Facilities meant to avoid the strait, such as Jask Oil Terminal (in southern Iran, near Kooh Mobarak in Hormozgan Province, along the Gulf of Oman, about 150km east of the strait), handle well under 300,000 bpd under constraints — a small fraction of needs.

Export reliance is overwhelming: At its peak, Iran exported an estimated 1.3–1.6 million bpd, with over 90% shipped via Hormuz.

Self-inflicted damage risk: Closing the strait would effectively choke Iran’s own revenue stream, amounting to economic self-disruption.

Iran is less shock-resilient than global markets: While other countries can tap diversified suppliers and strategic reserves, Iran faces sanctions, tight foreign exchange, and structural inefficiencies.