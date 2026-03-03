Record wage surge signals confidence in Saudi non-oil economy.

Naif Al-Ghaith, Chief Economist at Riyad Bank, said, “Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector sustained its expansionary trajectory with a PMI reading of 56.1 in February, though the pace of output growth eased to its lowest level since last August. This performance was driven by robust domestic demand and a steady flow of new project approvals. Despite the moderation in momentum, the sector remains firmly in growth territory, supported by seven months of rising international sales and an improving volume of new orders.”

The seasonally adjusted Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index slipped to 56.1 in February from 56.3 in January, marking the softest improvement in operating conditions for nine months. The index remains comfortably above the 50 neutral mark, indicating expansion across the non-oil economy even as momentum has cooled from last year’s peak.

Consumers and businesses alike face a mixed environment. Growth remains solid, and hiring is robust, yet rising wages and selling prices could translate into firmer costs across parts of the economy. Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector remains firmly in expansion mode, though the latest data indicate that the breakneck pace of last year is giving way to steadier, more sustainable momentum.

Al-Ghaith said, “Overall, February’s results point to an economy that remains strong but is moving onto a more sustainable balance. Growth has moderated, yet demand and hiring activity continue to anchor the expansion. The broader trend remains positive, with businesses actively adjusting their capacity while maintaining a high degree of confidence in underlying market conditions. This balanced approach to inventory and staffing suggests the private sector is well positioned to navigate evolving economic dynamics throughout the remainder of the year.”

Al-Ghaith said, “A key highlight of the February results was the sizeable increase in employment, as firms expanded their workforce to manage higher workloads and new business inflows. This acceleration in hiring signals confidence in near-term demand, even as overall output growth moderated. At the same time, supply chain performance improved further, with delivery times shortening amid better coordination and operational efficiencies.”

That hiring push has come at a cost. Staff expenses surged at the fastest pace since the survey began in August 2009, reflecting higher salaries offered to attract and retain workers, particularly in technical and sales roles. The sharp rise in wage bills marks a key feature of February’s data and signals growing competition for skilled labour.

Businesses appear to be recalibrating after a period of rapid expansion, with the PMI on a gradual downward path since reaching one of its highest levels in over a decade last October. Conditions remain strong overall, but the data suggest a shift toward steadier, more measured growth.

