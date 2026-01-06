UAE businesses end 2025 strong but rising costs cloud outlook for 2026

Dubai: The UAE’s non-oil private sector closed 2025 with a solid expansion in activity, even as firms moved to protect margins by trimming inventories and limiting hiring. The latest S&P Global UAE Purchasing Managers’ Index shows the non-oil private sector continued to expand at a solid pace in December, supported by steady demand, improving market conditions and supportive domestic policies. The headline Purchasing Managers’ Index eased to 54.2 from 54.8 in November, but remained firmly above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction and closely in line with its long-run average.

Looking into 2026, overall business expectations across the UAE non-oil sector remain positive but have softened and are now among the lowest seen in three years. Survey respondents expressed optimism around demand and investment trends but warned that market saturation and stiff competition could cap growth, reinforcing the need for productivity gains, targeted expansion and disciplined cost control as the next phase of the cycle begins.

Dubai firms managed to ramp up activity despite only a slight increase in employment and a further fall in input stocks, with the survey pointing to the steepest reduction in inventories since April 2020. Input price pressures in the emirate rose to their highest level in a year, prompting a quicker, though still modest, increase in output prices as companies reacted to higher cost burdens.

Within the UAE, Dubai’s non-oil economy closed the year on a solid footing. The emirate’s headline PMI came in at 54.3 in December, only slightly below the 54.5 readings seen in October and November, indicating another strong improvement in operating conditions. Output growth in Dubai was the sharpest since March 2024, driven by a marked uplift in new business, even though the pace of sales growth eased a little from the previous month.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.